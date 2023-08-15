Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

PM Modi has removed 'pest of corruption': Maharashtra CM Shinde

The CM hoisted the national flag at the state secretariat Mantralaya in Mumbai on the occasion of the Independence Day.
Last Updated 15 August 2023, 08:15 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has removed the 'pest of corruption'.

The CM hoisted the national flag at the state secretariat Mantralaya in Mumbai on the occasion of the Independence Day.

He later also hoisted the tricolour at his official residence 'Varsha' here and at the Bombay High Court.

In his speech at the Mantralaya, the CM said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in 2014 that focus has to be on efficient governance and development of the country.

The PM has removed the pest of corruption.” “In the past, when the government used to send Re 1 to people, only 15 paise would reach the beneficiaries. With the help of DBT (direct benefit transfer), the entire Re 1 now reaches into the bank accounts of beneficiaries,' he said.

(Published 15 August 2023, 08:15 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraNarendra ModiIndependence DayEknath Shide

