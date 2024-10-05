PM Modi offers prayers at Poharadevi temple in Maharashtra's Washim

<p>Washim: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Jagdamba Mata temple at Poharadevi in Washim district of Maharashtra, and offered prayers.</p>.<p>He also paid tributes to Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj at their 'samadhis' in Poharadevi.</p>.Govt committed to carrying out structural reforms: PM Modi.<p>The prime minister arrived at the Nanded airport this morning, where he was welcomed by BJP leader Ashok Chavan. From there, he flew to Poharadevi in a helicopter.</p>.<p>The PM is on a one-day visit to Maharashtra. After Washim, he will travel to Thane and Mumbai to inaugurate a host of infrastructure projects.</p>