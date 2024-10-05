Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

PM Modi offers prayers at Poharadevi temple in Maharashtra's Washim

He also paid tributes to Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj at their 'samadhis' in Poharadevi.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 09:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 09:03 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us