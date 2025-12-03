Menu
Sanchar Saathi app row | Govt rolls back mandatory pre-installation on mobile phones

Earlier today, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told the Lok Sabha that snooping is neither possible nor will it happen with the Sanchar Saathi safety app.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 10:04 IST
Published 03 December 2025, 09:59 IST
