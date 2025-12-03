<p>The government on Wednesday rolled back an order which mandated the pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app on mobile phones. </p><p>Earlier today, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told the Lok Sabha that snooping is neither possible nor will it happen with the Sanchar Saathi safety app.</p><p>Sanchar Saathi app se "na snooping sambhav hai, na snooping hoga", the minister said during Question Hour.</p> .<p>The Department of Telecom said that it is removing the order mandating installation of the Sanchar Saathi app, following a 10-fold jump in voluntary app downlaods in just one day.</p><p>"The number of users has been increasing rapidly, and the mandate to install the app was meant to accelerate this process and make the app available to less aware citizens easily.</p><p>"Just in last one day, 6 lakh citizens have registered for downloading the app, which is a 10x increase in its uptake. Given Sanchar Saathi's increasing acceptance, Government has decided not to make the pre-installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers," the DoT said in a statement.<br></p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>