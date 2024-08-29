PM Modi to preside over groundbreaking ceremony of Vadhavan Port

Palghar: In what is expected to become a growth engine in the years to come along India’s west coast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would preside over the ground-breaking ceremony of the Vadhavan Port at Dahanu in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

The Vadhavan Port which will be one of the top ten ports of the world, upon completion, is an all-weather Greenfield deep-draft major port off the Arabian Sea.

The port (also spelled Wadhawan) is located some 140 km away from downtown Mumbai along the Maharashtra-Gujarat boundary.

The Wadhwan port project was awaited for the past several decades for multiple reasons including Opposition from locals, farmers, fisherfolk and environmentalists’ groups.

The total cost of the project, including the land acquisition component, is Rs 76,220 crore.

The port will be constructed by Vadhavan Port Project Ltd (VPPL), an SPV formed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) with a shareholding of 74 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively, official sources said.

This will include development of core infrastructure, terminals and other commercial infrastructure in public-private partnerships (PPP) mode.

There would also be road connectivity between the Vadhavan Port and national highways of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and rail linkage to the existing rail network and the upcoming Dedicated Rail Freight Corridor by the Ministry of Railways.