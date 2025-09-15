<p>Mumbai: Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic foreign policy as “Grammar of Anarchy”, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-president Prakash Ambedkar said that the failed relations with both the United States and Russia are harming India’s social and economic goals unlike the previous policies when India did a balancing act. </p><p>The 70-year-old, a lawyer, activist, politician, who is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola and one-term Rajya Sabha member, is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of Constitution of India. </p>.V-P polls: VBA accuses Congress of spreading fake news about Prakash Ambedkar's candidature .<p>“India's previous foreign policy was characterised by a delicate balancing act between the United States and Russia. But Modi’s failed leadership and economic foreign policy have strained relationship with both the United and Russia…it is hitting India’s social and economic goals and benefitting Modi’s friends,” Ambedkar told reporters. </p><p>According to him, the 50 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India, which has set US-India relations back to the 1970s and on the other hand, Russia pivoting toward China and insisting on Chinese Yuan for trade, have created awkwardness for India.</p><p>“The US’s 50 per cent reciprocal tax on India and Russia’s proximity with China are a result of Modi’s failure to balance both the US and Russia. His failed economic foreign policy, the result of which are 50 per cent reciprocal and one lost ally in Russia is “Grammar of Anarchy” against India’s social and economic goals”, noted Ambedkar. </p><p>“According to Energy Aspects, India benefitted on average by $11 per barrel since the Ukraine war started. India saw the maximum savings in 2023–24, about Rs 44,893 crore,” noted Ambedkar, however, added: “But the real question is – Have the ordinary Indian citizens benefited from the cheap Russian crude?…Despite buying crude cheaply, Indian oil companies did not sell petrol, diesel, or kerosene at lower prices in the domestic market.”</p><p>“Countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam may now look more attractive to US buyers due to lower tariffs or preferential trade, undercutting Indian MSMEs”, added Ambedkar.</p><p>He emphasised that the government's failure to maintain balanced relations with global powers like the US and Russia has not only undermined India's strategic autonomy but also disproportionately benefitted corporate giants like Reliance Industries, while leaving ordinary citizens and marginalised communities to bear the burden. </p><p>Ambedkar called for greater transparency, accountability, and a people-centric approach to economic foreign policy and trade deals — one that safeguards national interests, supports MSMEs, and ensures the benefits of trade and diplomacy reach all sections of society, not just Modi’s friends.</p>