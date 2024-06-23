Police constable hangs self in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Nagpur: A 38-year-old police constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Nagpur on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

Vijay Chaware was found hanging from the ceiling fan by his wife, who is also a police personnel, in their residential quarters in Gittikhadan area.

According to the police, Chaware returned from police recruitment drive duty on Saturday afternoon. He became upset after finding his wife not present in the house.