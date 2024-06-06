Home
Police personnel injured in stone-pelting during anti-encroachment drive in Mumbai

Soon after the incident that occurred around 1 pm, the BMC stopped the anti-encroachment drive, the civic official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 June 2024, 12:04 IST
Last Updated : 06 June 2024, 12:04 IST

Mumbai: A few police personnel were injured after some local residents hurled stones at them during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drive in a slum area of Mumbai's Powai on Thursday, an official said.

Soon after the incident that occurred around 1 pm, the BMC stopped the anti-encroachment drive, the civic official said.

"Locals hurled stones at the policemen and the BMC team when an anti-encroachment drive was underway in Jai Bhavani Nagar of Powai," he said.

A few police personnel, who were providing security to the civic staff, were injured in the stone-pelting, the official added.

A video clip of the stone pelting incident has gone viral on social media, which shows a group of men and women hurling stones at the police and BMC staff.

It also shows the police personnel trying to run away in a bid to save themselves from being hit by stones.

Published 06 June 2024, 12:04 IST
