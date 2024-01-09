Police recover Mumbaikar's Rs 3.70 crore lost in cyber fraud

Mumbai: Prompt action by the Mumbai police on a complaint filed at the cyber helpline led them to stop an unauthorised transaction of nearly Rs 3.70 crore from a total amount of Rs 4.56 crore lost by a person who was duped by online fraudsters, an official said.

The incident occurred on January 4 when the victim, a city resident, lost Rs 4.56 crore to cyber crooks. The online fraudsters had promised the victim attractive returns on stock investments, the official said on Monday.

The victim immediately filed a complaint with the Mumbai crime branch's cyber police station and also alerted them on '1930' helpline, he said.