Prakash Ambedkar lashes out at Karnataka govt, says Congress does not love Dalits & Adivasis

“Did you know that the Congress-led Karnataka government is diverting funds from Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan and Scheduled Tribe Sub-Plan (SCSP-TSP) to fulfill its guarantees?,” he asked.

“14,730 crore from the funds meant for SCs and STs is to be used for the five guarantee schemes promised by the Congress!,” Ambedkar posted on X.

“This diversion is a gross injustice to the Dalits and Adivasis, who are the most marginalised in Karnataka. Congress does not love Dalits and Adivasis. Congress only loves the votes of Dalits and Adivasis….Congress and BJP are the same,” he said.