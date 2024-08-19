Priest attacked, injured in road rage incident in Mumbai; two held

Mumbai: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring a 34-year-old priest in an incident of road rage in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Police were on the lookout for two more persons in connection with the incident that occurred in the western suburb of Kandivali on Saturday night, an official said.

One of the accused, Pratham Digamber Khillare (22), was travelling on a motorcycle when he dashed the victim's two-wheeler in the Laljipada locality, and an argument ensued, he said.