Public toilet, railway station as voters' address: MNS raises 'vote chori' charges in Navi Mumbai electoral rolls
Civic groups say the issue directly threatens electoral credibility. Civic activist and Human Chain Online convenor B N Kumar said: “When the authenticity of the voter list is in doubt, the democratic process itself is shaken. This is beyond politics. It is about trust in the system."
जुईनगर परिसरात मतदाराच्या नावासमोर “सुलभ शौचालय” असा पत्ता असल्याचे पुरावे दाखवत मनसेकडून बोगस आणि दुबार मतदारांची संपूर्ण यादी निवडणूक अधिकाऱ्यांना सादर करण्यात आली तसेच बेलापूर विधानसभेत १८ हजार दुबार आणि १५ हजार बोगस नावे वगळा, अशी मागणी करत मनसेने निवडणूक अधिकाऱ्यांना पत्र… pic.twitter.com/WoCyey4hm7