Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Public toilet, railway station as voters' address: MNS raises 'vote chori' charges in Navi Mumbai electoral rolls

Civic groups say the issue directly threatens electoral credibility. Civic activist and Human Chain Online convenor B N Kumar said: “When the authenticity of the voter list is in doubt, the democratic process itself is shaken. This is beyond politics. It is about trust in the system."
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 11:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 11:27 IST
MaharashtraNavi Mumbai

Follow us on :

Follow Us