Pune Car Crash: Bombay High Court orders release of minor boy

Mumbai: In a significant development, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered the release of the minor boy who was involved in the sensational Porsche car crash of Pune in May 2024.

The age of the boy needs to be considered and CCLs (Child in Conflict with Law) are to be considered differently, a division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice Bharati Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande said.

The boy, aged 17 years-and-nine-months, would be in the care and custody of his paternal aunt. The court also ruled that the counselling sessions of the boy would continue.

As of now, the boy is in custody of the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra, a juvenile rehabilitation/correctional home.

The division bench allowed a habeas corpus writ petition filed by Pooja Jain, the paternal aunt of the boy.