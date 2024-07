A Pune court on Tuesday has granted bail to the father, grandfather of the accused teenager in case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of family driver, reported PTI.

The duo were in judicial custody for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver to force him to take blame for the Porsche crash.

On June 25, the Bombay High Court had ordered the release of the 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Porsche car accident in May.

