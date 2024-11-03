Home
Pune man killed by speeding car while bursting firecrackers

The victim sustained severe injuries and died, police said, adding that a case has been registered against the unidentified driver.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 15:20 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 15:20 IST
India NewsCrimePuneRoad accidenthit-and-run case

