Pune man killed by speeding car while bursting firecrackers

<p>Pune: A 35-year-old man was killed when a speeding car hit him while he was bursting firecrackers in the Pimpri Chinchwad area in Pune, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>A CCTV footage of the accident, which took place in the Ravet locality on November 1, has surfaced on social media.</p>.<p>A senior police officer from the Ravet police station said, "The victim, Soham Patel, was bursting firecrackers on the road on the eve of Diwali when a speeding car ran him over." </p><p>The victim sustained severe injuries and died, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the unidentified driver.</p>.<p>"We have recovered the CCTV footage of the incident, and the matter is being probed," the official said.</p>.<p>Residents of the locality have demanded strict action against the accused driver and warned of a protest if the police fail to apprehend him, it was stated. </p>