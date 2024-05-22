Pune Porsche crash: Anger among public in twin districts of Jabalpur, Umaria

Mumbai: There is an outrage among the local populace in the Madhya Pradesh's twin districts of Jabalpur and Umaria from where the two victims of the Pune drunken hit-and-run road rage hailed.

The families and friends of the victims have demanded a thorough probe and strict action against all the accused in the incident.

The two victims, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both aged 24, worked as IT engineers in Johnson Controls as data analysts.

“It is a shocking incident, the people of the two towns are yet to come to terms after the incident. One person, who is driving an unregistered car without a driving license kills two innocent persons and he gets bail in less than a day’s time…how can it happen,” asked Diptiman Chatterjee, a resident of Jabalpur.

“It seems that along with the law, the judge is also blind,” Gagan Pratap wrote on X.