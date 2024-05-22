Pune Porsche crash: Anger among public in twin districts of Jabalpur, Umaria

Mumbai: There is an outrage among the local populace in the Madhya Pradesh's twin districts of Jabalpur and Umaria from where the two victims of the Pune drunken hit-and-run road rage hailed.
The families and friends of the victims have demanded a thorough probe and strict action against all the accused in the incident.
The two victims, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both aged 24, worked as IT engineers in Johnson Controls as data analysts.
“It is a shocking incident, the people of the two towns are yet to come to terms after the incident. One person, who is driving an unregistered car without a driving license kills two innocent persons and he gets bail in less than a day’s time…how can it happen,” asked Diptiman Chatterjee, a resident of Jabalpur.
“It seems that along with the law, the judge is also blind,” Gagan Pratap wrote on X.
“The accused cannot go scot free…they must be punished so that the case serves as an example for the future,” said Sandeep Dutta from Umaria.
The locals want the accused to be tried for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
While Ashwini hailed from Jabalpur, Aneesh belonged to Umaria.
YouTuber Sanket Gunge asked, “Despite there being a video of the man drinking alcohol in a bar, the police investigation did not find alcohol in his blood? Who is responsible for the death of two people in a high speed car accident in Pune?…minor driver, father of the driver, pub owner, nightlife to the justice system.”
Aneesh’s body was taken to his Birsinghpur residence in Umaria.
“Two people have died in this accident. This is completely wrong. We want strict punishment. The bail granted to the accused should be cancelled,” his grandfather Atmaram Awadhiya demanded. “He was earning well and our elder son was bearing the expense of the education of our younger son. Now, how will we continue his education? Who will bear the expense of his education?” Aneesh's father Om Prakash Awadhiya said.
Ashwini's body was taken to Sakar Hills Colony in Jabalpur for the last rites. “It is condemnable that the boy got bail in 15 hours. He and his parents should be investigated,” said her uncle Jugal Kishor Koshta.“We want justice for Ashwini. The minor boy and his parents should get stringent punishment. They have not raised him properly. They should not have given him the car,” Ashwini’s mother Mamata Koshta said.