Pune Porsche crash case: Recommendation to reinstate doctor, 45 missed calls from teen's father to MLA give new political twist

Member of Parliament and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule last week targeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying those in power should reveal who tried to pressure police in the Pune Porsche fatal crash.

“I also want to know how (MLA) Sunil Tingre intervened and helped (the boy) in getting bail. The state government is careless and insensitive. Be it drink and drive, drugs found in Pune or blasts in Dombivli MIDC, this government is not interested in solving issues,” she said.

In another development, a report in News18 claims that 45 missed calls were exchanged between Tingre and the minor's father on the night of the accident between 2:30 am and 3:45 am. Vishal Agarwal went to the MLA's house when these call went unanswered.

Questions were also raised after it emerged that Tingre had visited the Yerawada police station after the May19 accident. Police admitted that he visited the station, but claimed it did not have any impact on the probe.

State Congress chief Nana Patole, meanwhile, alleged that the Sassoon hospital was a "five-star hotel for criminals," and the Central Bureau of Investigation must probe the car crash case as there seemed to be political interference to save the "rich accused." The juvenile was accompanied by an MLA's son in the car, he further claimed. Patole also demanded the resignation of deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who holds the Home portfolio.

Meanwhile, the father of the minor and Dr Ajay Taware of the Sassoon government hospital were also constantly in touch after the accident, and it was the government doctor who first suggested that the blood samples can be swapped, police claimed.

(With PTI inputs)