Pune Porsche crash: Juvenile submits 300-word essay on road safety

Pune: The 17-year-old minor allegedly involved in the Pune Porsche car crash that killed two techies has submitted a 300-word essay on road safety complying with the bail conditions of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), an official said on Friday.

The teenager submitted the essay to the JJB on Wednesday, the official said.

The juvenile was released from an observation home last month after the Bombay High Court held that the orders remanding him to the facility were illegal.