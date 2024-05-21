Pune Porsche whose driver killed 2 in accident was on streets without registration since March: Report

The Porsche car driven by a drunken 17-year-old which killed 2 persons on Sunday night in Pune was found to be without registration since March when the case was investigated.

A report from Times of India says that the owner had purchased the luxury sports sedan between Rs 1.61 crore and Rs 2.44 crore in India, but did not pay the necessary registration fees to the regional transport office (RTO).

TOI qouted Pune regional transport officer, who said, the car was booked through a dealer in Bengaluru, providing a temporary registration. He also said that it was owner's responsibility to get the registration done in time.

"The vehicle came to Pune RTO and an inspection was done. However, the owner didn't pay the fee required for the registration. Since the fee was not paid, we couldn't provide a registration number."

He added, "if the dealer is from outside the state, a temporary registration number is issued, and the vehicle must be taken to the local RTO in the home state to obtain the registration number. Within Maharashtra, no temporary registration is needed."

Police reportedly said they will seek a higher court's permission to prosecute him as an adult accused while the father has been detained. Cops, in the case, have also arrested the bar owner and manager for serving alcohol to a minor.

The youngster was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later. It also directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the board within 15 days.

"The CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) will write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions," the order read. The board also directed the youth to be referred to an alcohol deaddiction centre for counselling. The quick bail in a case where two people had died, however, drew criticism.