Rahul Gandhi’s yatras made all the difference in the Lok Sabha polls, says Nana Patole

Mumbai: After positioning Congress as the No.1 party in Maharashtra and the only state in India in which the grand old party crossed the double-digit mark in Lok Sabha polls, Nana Patole asserted that the credit goes to Rahul Gandhi's back-to-back Yatras.

The turnaround for the grand old party was possible because of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, said Patole, the President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Patole's mission is to oust the BJP and its allies out of power in Maharashtra in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls.