Rahulyaan failed to take off 19 times: Amit Shah

Mumbai: Asserting on the grand vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for next 25 years, Union Home Minister and BJP stalwart Amit Shah on Tuesday, hit out at the Congress and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi by saying that “Rahulyaan” has failed to take off 19 times and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be the 20th launch.
“The next election would make a self-reliant and developed India by 2047…the next elections would chart the future course of India,” said Shah, who is on a whirlwind tour of Maharashtra.
Shah, who is also the Cooperation Minister, said that Modi’s third term is going to be very significant as India would emerge among the top-three economies.
“Modi has a report card of 10 years and a vision of 25 years,” he said, adding, “In 10 years Modi has worked from space to semiconductor, digital to drones, AI to vaccines, 5G to fitness…he has opened doors for youth.”
“By 2030, India would be the third biggest economy, India would set up a space station by 2035, India would host the Olympics in 2036, and would send Indians to the Moon by 2040,” the Home Minister said.
“It was Modi who revoked the Article 370 of the Constitution which the Congress governments could not do for 70 years. However, Gandhi had expressed reservations ... Rahul-baba used to tell me in Parliament not to strike down Article 370 or there will be rivers of blood in Kashmir. Five years have passed… nothing of the sort has happened,” said Shah.
During the visit, Shah spoke to Maha Yuti leadership - Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the Chief Leader of Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis of BJP and Ajit Pawar - the President of NCP.
(Published 05 March 2024, 15:24 IST)