Rahulyaan failed to take off 19 times: Amit Shah

Mumbai: Asserting on the grand vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for next 25 years, Union Home Minister and BJP stalwart Amit Shah on Tuesday, hit out at the Congress and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi by saying that “Rahulyaan” has failed to take off 19 times and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be the 20th launch.

“The next election would make a self-reliant and developed India by 2047…the next elections would chart the future course of India,” said Shah, who is on a whirlwind tour of Maharashtra.

Shah, who is also the Cooperation Minister, said that Modi’s third term is going to be very significant as India would emerge among the top-three economies.