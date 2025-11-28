<p>Mumbai: The political differences between the Rane brothers — Nitesh and Nilesh — seems to be compounding in the run up to the local bodies polls in Maharashtra. </p><p>Nilesh and Nitesh are sons of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg BJP MP Narayan Rane, who is a former Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly and ex union minister. </p> .<p>The development comes as a case of concern for the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. </p><p>A former Congress MP, Dr Nilesh Rane is a first-time MLA of Shiv Sena from Kudal while Nitesh Rane is a three-time MLA from Kankavli — once with Congress and twice with BJP and is the Ports and Fisheries minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-headed MahaYuti-NDA government.</p><p>The Kankavli Nagar Panchayat in Kankavli tehsil in Sindhudurg district - is where the differences have emerged.</p> .<p>The Shiv Sena and BJP are pitted against each other. </p><p>The issue compounded when Nilesh barged into the house of BJP worker Vijay Kenavadekar’s and summoned the local police to seize cash found on the premises.</p><p>According to Nilesh, the money, around Rs 15 lakh, was meant to be distributed ahead of next week’s election. </p><p>Nilesh also made a video of the incident, in which he is asking the police and the election machinery to seize the cash and register a case against Kenavadekar.</p> .<p>Nilesh also slammed state BJP President Ravindra Chavan linking the cash to him.</p><p>However, the BJP worker explained that the money is for his real estate business.</p><p>“It is not property to go to someone’s bedroom and record a video,” state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, adding: "We (BJP and Shiv Sena) have contested the (Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha) polls together."</p><p>“The charges levelled against us are baseless. It is being done after Nilesh Rane realized that he will be defeated in the election,” said Ravindra Chavan. </p><p>Nitesh Rane, however, said whether a leader of any party, they are working or running business. “If money is found in anyone’s home, what is the fault,” he said, adding that he is open to an independent probe. "...hamam me sab nange hain...the same rule should be applicable to all," he added.</p><p>Nitesh also visited the home of Kenavadekar to express solidarity.</p>