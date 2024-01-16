Actor Ranvir Shorey criticises airline for delay, claims carrier 'didn't have a pilot'

In his post, Shorey, however, didn't name the airport he was boarding from.

But the flight kept getting delayed, he claimed, adding that according to the airline website their aircraft was supposed to come in from Kolkata, 'which had reported no fog issues', and had already arrived at Bengaluru.

"When we confronted the Indigo staff with this information, he simply said that the website has not been updated properly, and gave us his 'personal guarantee' that the flight will take off at around 8 PM. This was important for me as my child would be alone at home if I did not get back by around 10-10:30 PM," Shorey added.

The 51-year-old Mumbai-based actor claimed after a shift change and a few calls, the new staff told him 'the real reason' behind the delay was that they did not have a pilot for the flight.

"He assured me that a pilot has now been assigned and the flight will take off by 10:30 PM. By now I was feeling completely helpless. I somehow made arrangements for someone to watch over my child as I knew that we had been fed lies non-stop for the last 8 hours and were in a hopeless situation."