Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Ratan Tata ensured that victims of 26/11 were honoured

Almost the entire day, Tata used to stand at the Colaba end of the iconic hotel and saw the operations standing while the media covered the incident off the Gateway of India.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 02:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 02:09 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra26/11Ratan Tata

Follow us on :

Follow Us