<p>Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Friday began a fast-unto-death at AzadMaidan in Mumbai, stating that he would not return until the demand for reservation is met.</p><p>The fast started at 10 a.m. in the presence of thousands of supporters wearing saffron caps and scarves. Addressing the gathering, Jarange-Patil said, “I am ready to face bullets, I am ready to go to jail.”</p><p>“Come what may, I am not going to back out,” he said, repeating that he would not leave until the demand is fulfilled.</p><p>Jarange-Patil has sought the implementation of reservation for Marathas under the Kunbi category of the OBC list. Sections of the OBC community have opposed this and announced a parallel agitation in Nagpur from Saturday.</p>.'Ek Maratha, lakh Maratha': Jarange-Patil brings Maratha agitation to Mumbai, vows no retreat.<p>The Mumbai Police has permitted the protest for only one day. Jarange-Patil said he was not willing to leave and would seek an extension if necessary. “I am not leaving,” he said, while adding that he was open to talks with the government.</p><p>“The government has given us permission for one day. We have sought more days, and if needed, we will seek permission again,” he said, urging the Maharashtra government and the Bombay High Court to consider their demand.</p><p>Jarange-Patil asked his supporters to cooperate with the police and administration. “There should be no stone-pelting, no arson,” he said.</p><p>He also told them: “I have a family, but for this cause I have made the Maratha community my family. We must not do anything that puts us to shame. The entire society is watching us. There should only be victory in your mind.”</p>