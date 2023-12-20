Refund fees of 13 lakh candidates over cancellation of recruitment process: Maharashtra MLC Satyajeet Tambe

Mumbai: In what would help several people, Independent MLC Satyajeet Tambe demanded that fees of over 13 lakh candidates be refunded for exams conducted to recruit for various categories.

In 2019, it was decided to conduct the recruitment process in 34 district councils across the state.

"The application was made through M/s Nyasa Company. However, due to the cancellation of the recruitment process, there was chaos among the candidates regarding the examination fee. As many as 13 lakh candidates had applied for this recruitment and it was cancelled due to various reasons. When will the candidates get the refund that has been pending for over four years?" asked Tambe.