Refund fees of 13 lakh candidates over cancellation of recruitment process: Maharashtra MLC Satyajeet Tambe

Mumbai: In what would help several people, Independent MLC Satyajeet Tambe demanded that fees of over 13 lakh candidates be refunded for exams conducted to recruit for various categories.
In 2019, it was decided to conduct the recruitment process in 34 district councils across the state.
"The application was made through M/s Nyasa Company. However, due to the cancellation of the recruitment process, there was chaos among the candidates regarding the examination fee. As many as 13 lakh candidates had applied for this recruitment and it was cancelled due to various reasons. When will the candidates get the refund that has been pending for over four years?" asked Tambe.
While replying to Tambe's question, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said that action is being taken to refund the examination fee to all the candidates who have applied for the examinations through the concerned Zilla Parishad.
"For this, the candidates are required to submit the information for fee refund on the website http://maharddzp.com. Until now, 85,556 candidates have received a refund of the exam fees. The process is underway to initiate a refund to the remaining candidates," Mahajan informed.