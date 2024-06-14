Remains of Sheena Bora recovered by cops untraceable, CBI court told

Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events involving the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, the purported mortal remains of the victim girl are untraceable, a forensic expert involved in the case informed a court.
The fact came to light during the hearing of the case before a special CBI court in Mumbai on Wednesday when a witness was being examined.
The CBI has taken over the investigations of the case from the Mumbai police.
The revelation came up during the examining of a witness, a doctor who is a forensic expert at the state-run Sir J J Hospital here and was the first person to confirm that the bones and other remains found were of a human being.
According to special public prosecutor CJ Nandod, the articles (bones and remains of victim's body), which were referred and examined by the witness, are not traceable.
Nandode said that the prosecution intends to proceed with further chief-examination of the witness - and since the defence team had no objection, the matter was adjourned till 27 June.
It may be mentioned, in January, 2017, the CBI had framed charges against former Star India CEO and media tycoon Peter Mukerjea, his wife Indrani Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna for the sensational murder of Sheena Bora five years ago.
Sheena was daughter of Indrani with her first live-in partner Kolkata-based Siddhartha Das. It is also to be mentioned here that Sheena was in a live-in relationship with Rahul, the younger son of Peter, with his first wife, Shabnam Singh, who stays in Dehradun.
Sheena, who was 24 at the time of her murder on April 24, 2012, was in a live-in relationship with Rahul, her step-brother. As a matter of fact, Indrani has passed off Sheena and Mikhail as her siblings. Sheena's body was found in Pen taluka on May 23, 2012, as many as 29 days after her murder - but no ADR or FIR was taken and just an entry was made at the station diary of Pen police station.
