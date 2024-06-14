Remains of Sheena Bora recovered by cops untraceable, CBI court told

Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events involving the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, the purported mortal remains of the victim girl are untraceable, a forensic expert involved in the case informed a court.

The fact came to light during the hearing of the case before a special CBI court in Mumbai on Wednesday when a witness was being examined.

The CBI has taken over the investigations of the case from the Mumbai police.

The revelation came up during the examining of a witness, a doctor who is a forensic expert at the state-run Sir J J Hospital here and was the first person to confirm that the bones and other remains found were of a human being.