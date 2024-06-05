Report confirms mother's blood samples used as replacement: Cops tell court in Porsche crash case

Pune: A forensic laboratory report has confirmed that blood samples of the mother were used to replace those of the 17-year-old driver involved in the Porsche crash which claimed two lives here, police told a court on Wednesday.

The sessions court extended the police custody of the teen's parents till June 10 on the police's request.

Two doctors and an employee of the Sassoon General Hospital here were arrested last month for allegedly replacing the minor's blood samples following the accident on May 19 to show that he was not drunk at the time. It is alleged that one of the doctors was in touch with the teen's father.