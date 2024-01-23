JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Republic Day parade: Mumbai police ban flying activities around Shivaji Park

The police gave the directive under section 144 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), which empowers relevant authorities to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.
Last Updated 23 January 2024, 17:05 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: Police on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting flying activities on January 26 in the area surrounding central Mumbai's Shivaji Park, which will be the venue for a ceremonial parade on Republic Day.

The police gave the directive under section 144 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), which empowers relevant authorities to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), aims to thwart any threat by terrorists or anti-social elements to use the airspace for breach of peace and tranquillity, public order, and cause danger to human life and damage to government property on Republic Day.

According to the order, a large number of people are expected to gather for Republic Day celebrations, and it is necessary that adequate security checks are put in place to prevent unwanted activities around Shivaji Park.

In view of the ceremonial parade and public programme at the park's sprawling ground on January 26, 'No Flying' activities will be allowed in the area, it stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 January 2024, 17:05 IST)
India NewsMumbaiRepublic Dayrepublic day paradeMumbai policeLaw and ordershivajiparkorder

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT