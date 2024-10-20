Home
india maharashtra

Row over entry of Eknath Shinde's son in Ujjain temple: Official removed

Temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad on Saturday said that Vinod Chouksey, in-charge of `darshan' (viewing of deity) arrangements, has been removed from his post for alleged carelessness.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 20:39 IST

Comments
Published 19 October 2024, 20:39 IST
India News Maharashtra Ujjain Eknath Shinde

