Row over entry of Eknath Shinde's son in Ujjain temple: Official removed

<p>Ujjain: The Mahakaleshwar temple administration here has removed an official following a controversy over the entry of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's MP son Shrikant Shinde in the temple's sanctum sanctorum.</p>.<p>Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde was allowed entry into the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday evening despite a rule against it, sources had said earlier. Opposition Congress slammed the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over the issue.</p>.<p>Temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad on Saturday said that Vinod Chouksey, in-charge of `darshan' (viewing of deity) arrangements, has been removed from his post for alleged carelessness.</p>.<p>Show-cause notices were also served to three security personnel and strict directives have been issued so that such an incident does not recur, he added.</p>.<p>The Mahakaleshwar temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the 12 'jyotirlinga' temples in the country and attracts a large number of devotees.</p>.<p>Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar had on Friday said that while a common devotee has to stand in long queues and wait for hours for the darshan of Lord Mahakaleshwar, the "VIPs were allowed to enter the `garbha griha' despite a ban on entering it." </p>