Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Rupee dips after India-US trade rally; falls 22 paise to 90.54/USD

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.35 against the US dollar, then lost ground and fell to 90.54, registering a loss of 22 paise over its previous close.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 05:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 05:27 IST
India Newsdollarrupee depreciation

Follow us on :

Follow Us