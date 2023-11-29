Salman Khan gets another threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, security reviewed

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received another threat on Tuesday, following which his security was reviewed, ANI reported Mumbai Police say.

The Tiger actor currently has Y plus security.

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, in the early hours of Sunday, claimed responsibility for firing outside Gippy Grewal's Canada residence in a Facebook post. India Today reported the account has been traced to operations outside India.

The post, addressing the incident, read "You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he had… You’ve now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn’t require a visa; it comes uninvited."

Salman had earlier received a threat from Bishnoi's gang member in March, after which security was beefed up by the Mumbai police.

Bishnoi is currently in jail over a drugs smuggling case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).