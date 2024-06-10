Salman Khan house firing: Remove actor's name from plea over death of accused, says HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday ordered for the removal of actor Salman Khan's name as respondent in a plea seeking a CBI probe into the custodial death of an accused in a case of firing outside the actor's house.

Accused Anuj Thapan was found dead on May 1 inside the toilet of the crime branch police lock-up here.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Shyam Chandak directed petitioner Rita Devi, mother of Thapan, to delete Khan's name from the petition.

"Delete his name. Petitioner seeks leave to amend the petition to delete the name of respondent 4 (Salman Khan) as there is no pleading against him and no relief sought against him," the court said.

On April 14, two motorbike-borne persons opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Bandra area here.

The alleged shooters - Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal - were later arrested from Gujarat.

Thapan was arrested on April 26 from Punjab along with another person for allegedly supplying weapons to the shooters for firing at Khan's residence.

While police claim Thapan killed himself, Rita Devi in her petition filed on May 3 in the HC alleged foul play and claimed he was killed.