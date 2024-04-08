Sanjay Raut is the mastermind of Khichdi scam during Covid-19 pandemic, says Sanjay Nirupam

Mumbai: Amid the increasing heat of the Lok Sabha campaign, Sanjay Nirupam described Sanjay Raut as the mastermind of the Khichdi-scam which took place during the Covid-19 pandemic when Uddhav Thackeray headed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and the unified Shiv Sena controlled the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.
Nirupam (59) and Raut (62) are both journalist-turned-politicians and started off in Shiv Sena under the leadership of late Balasaheb Thackeray.
While Raut is the Executive Editor of Saamana, Nirupam has been the Executive Editor of Dophar ka Saamana.
Nirupam, a two-term Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and a Congress Lok Sabha MP, has resigned from the grand old party and set to join either the BJP or the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
Raut, a four-term sitting Rajya Sabha MP, now of Shiv Sena (UBT), has not commented so far, however, his party has lashed out at Nirupam.
“When I started working on this scam, I came to know that the kingpin in this whole scam is Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut who has taken money in the name of his daughter, brother and partner. He has taken bribes through cheques in the name of his daughter who is innocent and unaware of the entire scam,” said Nirupam.
It may be mentioned, Nirupam was upset after Thackeray claimed the Mumbai North-West seat and nominated Amol Kirtikar to contest for the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Amol’s father Gajanan Kirtikar had switched over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and had decided not to contest because of health issues.
While the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police which is probing the alleged Khichdi-scam involving Khichdi distribution to migrants during the pandemic, the Enforcement Directorate has stepped in to investigate the money laundering part of the probe.
In a related development, Amol Kirtikar appeared before the ED office on Monday responding to the summons.
“As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, Sanjay Nirupam is attempting to demolish the image of our party and its leaders,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey. “Congress expelled him and he is roaming for a ticket asking from every party and when nothing seems to be working, he is now conspiring to malign the image of Shiv Sena (UBT),” he said.
(Published 08 April 2024, 12:24 IST)