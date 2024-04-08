Sanjay Raut is the mastermind of Khichdi scam during Covid-19 pandemic, says Sanjay Nirupam

Raut, a four-term sitting Rajya Sabha MP, now of Shiv Sena (UBT), has not commented so far, however, his party has lashed out at Nirupam.

“When I started working on this scam, I came to know that the kingpin in this whole scam is Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut who has taken money in the name of his daughter, brother and partner. He has taken bribes through cheques in the name of his daughter who is innocent and unaware of the entire scam,” said Nirupam.

It may be mentioned, Nirupam was upset after Thackeray claimed the Mumbai North-West seat and nominated Amol Kirtikar to contest for the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Amol’s father Gajanan Kirtikar had switched over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and had decided not to contest because of health issues.

While the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police which is probing the alleged Khichdi-scam involving Khichdi distribution to migrants during the pandemic, the Enforcement Directorate has stepped in to investigate the money laundering part of the probe.

In a related development, Amol Kirtikar appeared before the ED office on Monday responding to the summons.

“As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, Sanjay Nirupam is attempting to demolish the image of our party and its leaders,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey. “Congress expelled him and he is roaming for a ticket asking from every party and when nothing seems to be working, he is now conspiring to malign the image of Shiv Sena (UBT),” he said.