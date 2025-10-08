<p>Mumbai: In a big initiative, the SaveLIFE Foundation, in collaboration with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-state-road-development-corporation">Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd</a> (MSRDC) and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mercedes-benz">Mercedes-Benz</a> India Private Ltd (MBIL), organized a specialized training workshop on the Best Practices in Work Zone Safety for engineers and field personnel engaged in the maintenance and operation of the iconic Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> Samruddhi Mahamarg. </p><p>As part of the initiative, a workshop was organised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, earlier known as Aurangabad, about the ongoing Zero Fatality Corridor (ZFC) initiative, which aims to eliminate preventable road crash deaths on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samruddhi-mahamarg">Samruddhi Mahamarg</a>. </p><p>The workshop focused on both theoretical and practical aspects of safe road worksite management, with the objective of improving safety standards and minimizing crash risks in active construction and maintenance zones.</p>.India’s longest Greenfield road project Samruddhi Mahamarg fully ready now.<p>The participants underwent hands-on modules on temporary traffic management, including learning how to set up safe work zones during maintenance and construction activities . </p><p>Engineers who attended the workshop were given Certificates of participation upon completion of training.</p><p>The event was graced by Atul Bhosale, Executive Engineer, MSRDC along with the SaveLIFE Foundation team. </p><p>The Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg is a 701-kilometre-long Super Communication Expressway connecting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagpur">Nagpur</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>. Developed by MSRDC, the corridor passes through 10 districts, 26 talukas, and 392 villages, divided into 16 construction packages. </p><p>The country’s longest expressway has reduced travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai from 16 hours to just 8 hours, boosting connectivity and economic development across the state.</p>.Road development work threatens historic Kamalapur Fort .<p>“Work zones are high-risk environments where even small lapses can lead to serious incidents. By training engineers and contractors on evidence-based work zone safety practices, we are taking another step toward achieving our vision of zero fatalities on Indian roads. The partnership with MSRDC and Mercedes-Benz India reflects our shared commitment to making Indian highways truly safe for all,” said Piyush Tewari, Founder and CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation. </p>.<p><strong>Key Focus areas are:</strong></p><ul><li><p>Planning and managing work zones to minimise crashes.</p></li><li><p>Effective use of signages, barriers, and traffic management plans in active construction and maintenance areas.</p></li><li><p>Case studies from Samruddhi Mahamarg on incident prevention and safe detour practices.</p></li><li><p>Interactive sessions and hands-on practices demonstrating safe on-ground practices.</p></li><li><p>Discussion of national and international best practices for work zone management.</p></li></ul>