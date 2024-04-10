Senior citizen duped of Rs 3 lakh by cyber fraudster by aping voice in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 63-year-old man was cheated of Rs 3 lakh by an unidentified cyber fraudster who spoke to him on phone posing as a friend of his son and mimicking his voice, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on March 2, but the case was registered on Monday afternoon at Bhandup police station in the eastern suburbs.

The complainant has two daughters and a son and all the three live abroad, a police official said.