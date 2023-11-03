Seth G S Medical College & KEM Hospital collaborate with Piramal Foundation for health care

Mumbai, DHNS: In a mega initiative, the Piramal Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Piramal Group, Seth GS Medical College and King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM) with the support of Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have joined hands to address the healthcare needs of aspirational districts in Maharashtra.
The knowledge partnership's aim, as outlined in a three-year MoU, is to enhance the well-being of 28 lakh tribal residents in these districts.
The initiative will commence in Palghar district, affecting over 68 per cent of the tribal population residing there, with plans to expand learnings to other districts.
The program aims to annually improve health indicators by 6-8 per cent, addressing issues such as malnutrition, mother and child health, anemia, and tuberculosis among tribal populations.
The collaborative effort will focus on enhancing therapeutic and preventive aspects of disease management.
KEM Hospital will provide technical support to Piramal Foundation, under its Aspirational Bharat Collaborative program, including teleconsultation diagnostic support and capacity building training for frontline health workers in the targeted districts. Furthermore, the program aims to boost healthcare capabilities by providing training workshops for district-level health staff, tribal healers, and medical students volunteers. Health department staff will be trained to address various health issues.
Tribal healers will receive training in primary healthcare, recognising their vital role in tribal communities. The program also plans to create a joint curriculum for medical students to volunteer, learn, and teach in Maharashtra's Aspirational Districts through a fellowship programme, promoting knowledge sharing and community service.
Dr Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Group said: "Through a formal partnership, we aim to enhance healthcare services and demonstrate our dedication to creating a positive impact, while remaining true to our core philosophy of 'doing well and doing good."
Dr Sangeeta Ravat, Dean of KEM Hospital & Seth G S Medical College, "This partnership with Piramal Foundation, KEM Hospital in support of BMC offers a transformative path for healthcare. It is a convergence of expertise and resources with the common goal of improving health outcomes in underserved districts. This partnership promises to be a beacon of progress, benefitting the targeted communities and setting a commendable example for the broader healthcare landscape."