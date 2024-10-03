Home
'Sharad Pawar asked me to join his party': BJP's Harshvardhan Patil after meeting NCP(SP) chief

State BJP minister Chandrakant Patil told reporters that the former state minister will regret his decision to join the Pawar-led party.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 13:27 IST

Comments
Published 03 October 2024, 13:27 IST
