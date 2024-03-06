Sharad Pawar moves Bombay HC against PIL seeking CBI probe against him for alleged irregularities in Lavasa

Senior counsel Aspi Chinoy, appearing for Sharad Pawar, on Wednesday told the court that similar and identical allegations have been made by the petitioner Jadhav time and again.

Chinoy said in 2022, the high court had dismissed a similar petition filed by Jadhav against permissions granted to the Lavasa project. Jadhav then moved the Supreme Court and the matter is pending there. In the meantime, Jadhav filed this petition here seeking a CBI probe into his complaint, Chinoy said.

"The entire premise on which the complaint is filed by the petitioner has been dealt with by the high court and disposed of. The petitioner cannot use the same facts for filing another proceeding styled as criminal public interest litigation," Pawar said in the application.

The application said Pawar needs to be impleaded as a respondent to ensure a fair disposal of the PIL as there are several allegations levelled against the senior political leader. It added that no prejudice or hardship would be caused to Jadhav if Pawar is added as a respondent in the PIL, but grave injustice would be caused to Pawar if he is not permitted to intervene in the matter.

The bench directed Jadhav to file his affidavit in response to Pawar's application within two weeks and said it would hear the matter further after four weeks.