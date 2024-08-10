Sharad Pawar, Uddhav trying to use Maratha quota agitation to trigger riots ahead of polls, claims Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray on Saturday accused NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray of using the ongoing Maratha reservation issue to trigger riots and disturb peace ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls in the state.
Thackeray also wanted to know what the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi did to provide reservation to the Marathas.
His comments came in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar during his state-wide outreach tour in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.
Lashing out at Pawar and Thackeray, the two former Maharashtra Chief Ministers and leaders of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) bloc, the MNS chief accused them of spreading caste politics.
On the attempts to disturb his convoy and functions, he said:, “Don’t cross my path…else you would not be able to address any election rally…I can't predict what MNS workers would do.”
Raj accused Pawar and his estranged cousin Uddhav, of using the agitation of Manoj Jarange-Patil for making political gains.
About the Lok Sabha polls, he claimed Muslim and Dalit votes went against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Lok Sabha elections as they believed in the Opposition's narrative on the Constitution.
The MNS chief, however, claim that the narrative on changing the Constitution was not a fake one as some of the BJP leaders have spoken about it.
“They (MVA) must understand that the vote was against Modi and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah,” he said.
Raj also accused Pawar and Uddhav of not doing anything for reservation. “When Modi came to Baramati, he praised Pawar and how he has guided him…however, Pawar did not speak to him on reservation…Uddhav was a partner of BJP in the government…what did he do in those five years for reservation,” asked Raj.
"That voting (in Lok Sabha) for the opposition was not because of their people’s love for them. They (Pawar and Uddhav) think a similar trick should be played in the ensuing Assembly elections," Raj said.
“ Their (Uddhav and Pawar's) efforts are to engineer riots, especially in Marathwada in the three-and-a-half months (assembly elections are due in October)," Raj alleged.
However, he added that Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar never indulges in caste politics.
“The MNS stand has been clear right from the inception in 2006 - Maharashtra does not need reservations and quotas must be given only on economic criteria. There are enough employment and education opportunities available, if we ensure that the Marathi boys-girls get them, there will be no need for reservations… Caste reservations are used for politics,” he said.
Jarange-Patil sparks health concerns
In a related development in the reservation issue, activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Saturday while addressing a meeting in Satara, experienced a bout of dizziness and sat down on the stage, sparking concerns about his health after back-to-back six hunger strikes in a year’s time.
His supporters later escorted him out of the stage. He was taken to the place where he had been put up. Doctors have been rushed to examine him. He is scheduled to visit Pune on Sunday.