Sharad Pawar, Uddhav trying to use Maratha quota agitation to trigger riots ahead of polls, claims Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray on Saturday accused NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray of using the ongoing Maratha reservation issue to trigger riots and disturb peace ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls in the state.

Thackeray also wanted to know what the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi did to provide reservation to the Marathas.

His comments came in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar during his state-wide outreach tour in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.

Lashing out at Pawar and Thackeray, the two former Maharashtra Chief Ministers and leaders of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) bloc, the MNS chief accused them of spreading caste politics.