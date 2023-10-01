Shiv Sena factions fight over Shivaji Park for Dussehra rally

The historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar has once again become the bone of contention between the two warring factions of the Shiv Sena, the saffron party which was founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray 58 years ago.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have applied for Shivtirth (Shivaji Park) as the venue for the annual Dussehra rally slated for October 24.

However, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to take a call to whom to alot it.

Incidentally, the BMC - in absence of a general body - functions under the Urban Development Department, which is headed by Shinde, the Chief Minister.

Veteran Shiv Sena leader and MLA Sada Sarvankar has applied for the venue on behalf of the Shinde faction and senior leader Mahesh Sawant has applied for Shiv Sena (UBT) for their respective Vijaya Dashami rallies.

The BMC has sent the applications to the legal department for its opinion.

In fact, what is happening in 2023 is a repeat of 2022 - when both sides wanted the same venue.

However, on October 5, 2022, Dussehra day, while Thackeray addressed the rally at Shivaji Park, Shinde addressed the rally from the MMRDA Ground at Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The Shivaji Park is a matter of prestige for the Shiv Sena - and the annual Dussehra rally is an important event for the party.

Balasaheb founded the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966 and addressed the first-ever Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park on October 30, 1966.