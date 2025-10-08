Menu
Shiv Sena symbol row: Supreme Court fixes Nov 12 for final hearing on Uddhav faction's plea

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said the hearing on the plea will start on November 12 and if need arises, it would continue on November 13.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 09:27 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 09:27 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSupreme CourtShiv Sena

