<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday, snapping their four-day rally following selling in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.</p><p>In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 153.09 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 81,773.66. During the day, it hit a high of 82,257.74 and a low of 81,646.08, gyrating 611.66 points.</p><p>The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 62.15 points or 0.25 per cent to 25,046.15.</p><p>Profit-taking in auto, real estate, and banking shares dragged the markets down, analysts said.</p><p>Among Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Mahindra &amp; Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement, Trent, Sun Pharma, Power Grid and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.</p><p>However, Titan, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra were among the biggest gainers.</p><p>"Key indices witnessed a volatile session, tempered by profit booking after a sharp rally. Investor caution dominated ahead of the Q2 earnings season, as market participants reassessed valuations and growth prospects," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited said.</p><p>"Markets traded sideways on Wednesday and ended with a mild downtick, taking a breather after the recent surge. After a quiet start, the Nifty moved within a narrow range for most of the session and eventually settled near the day's low at 25,046.15," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.</p><p>The BSE midcap gauge declined 0.74 per cent and smallcap dipped 0.42 per cent.</p><p>Among sectoral indices, realty dropped 1.88 per cent, power by 1.49 per cent, auto by 1.35 per cent and utilities by 1.29 per cent.</p><p>However, BSE Focused IT surged 1.67 per cent, IT index jumped 1.50 per cent, teck (1.34 per cent) and consumer durables (0.37 per cent).</p><p>As many as 2,434 stocks declined while 1,740 advanced and 156 remained unchanged on the BSE.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Tuesday, as they bought equities worth Rs 1,440.66 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower. Markets in China and South Korea were closed for holidays.</p><p>Markets in Europe were trading higher. US markets ended lower on Tuesday.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.16 per cent to USD 66.21 a barrel.</p><p>On Tuesday, the Sensex went up by 136.63 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at 81,926.75. The Nifty edged higher by 30.65 points or 0.12 per cent to 25,108.30.</p>