Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP slam decision to appoint Narwekar as head of committee

Mumbai: The two split-hit parties led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar have slammed the decision to appoint Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar as head of the Committee that would review the Anti-Defection Law.

At the 84th All India Presiding Officers' Conference in Mumbai - which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and addressed among others by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, the appointment was made.

The 10th Schedule of the Indian Constitution popularly referred to as the ‘Anti-Defection Law’ was inserted by the 52nd Amendment in 1985 to the Constitution - and it provides for the disqualification of elected legislators from the legislature if they voluntarily switch parties or vote against the party's direction.