Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: MVA holds protest; Thackeray, Pawar slam PM, ruling alliance

Speaking at the protest march, Pawar said, "The collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg is an example of corruption. It is an insult to all Shiv premis (followers of the warrior king)." Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, much before the PM, the opposition had sought forgiveness from the emperor for allowing such a "Shiv drohi" (those betraying the principles of Chhatrapati Shivaji) government to come to power.