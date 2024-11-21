Shivaji statue collapse case: Bombay High Court grants bail to consultant Chetan Patil

<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bombay-high-court">Bombay High Court</a> on Thursday granted bail to consultant Chetan Patil arrested in connection with the collapse of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhatrapati-shivaji-maharaj">Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's</a> statue at Rajkot fort in Malvan in August.</p>.<p>A 35-foot statue of the iconic Maratha warrior king collapsed in Sindhudurg district on August 26, nearly nine months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled it on Navy Day.</p>.<p>Patil was arrested on August 30 from Kolhapur.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Anger in Malvan over Shivaji statue collapse but jobs are a more pressing issue for locals.<p>A single bench of Justice A S Kilor on Thursday held that no case was made out to implicate Patil in the case as he had not been appointed as the structural designer of the statue.</p>.<p>The bench further said Patil had only submitted a structural stability report of the pedestal of the statue and the pedestal was intact even after the collapse.</p>.<p>Another accused, Jaydeep Apte, who was the sculptor and contractor, was also arrested in the case. The HC said it would hear his bail plea on November 25.</p>.<p>The Sindhudurg police had registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligence and other offences last month against Apte and Patil for the statue's collapse.</p>.<p>Patil and Apte moved HC seeking bail after a sessions court rejected their pleas. </p>