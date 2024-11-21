Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Shivaji statue collapse case: Bombay High Court grants bail to consultant Chetan Patil

A 35-foot statue of the iconic Maratha warrior king collapsed in Sindhudurg district on August 26, nearly nine months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled it on Navy Day.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 11:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 11:05 IST
India NewsMaharashtraChhatrapati Shivaji MaharajBombay High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us