Shivaji's iconic 'tiger claws' being brought from London not original, says historian; Maharashtra govt refutes claim

Mumbai: The 'wagh nakh' or tiger claw shaped weapon of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that the Maharashtra government intends to bring from a museum in London is not "original", historian Indrajit Sawant said on Monday and asserted the one used by the legendary emperor remains in the state's Satara itself.

The state government had last year signed a memorandum of understanding with the London-based museum to get the 'wagh nakh' that was used by the founder of the Maratha Empire to kill Bijapur Sultanate's general Afzal Khan in 1659.

The 'wagh nakh' is an enduring and revered symbol of the warrior king's tenacity and valour as it was used to subdue and kill a physically larger opponent.