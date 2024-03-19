Signal glitch hits Mumbai local trains on Western Railway; causes overcrowding

Mumbai: A glitch in the signalling system affected local trains on the Western Railway, causing overcrowding at several stations on Tuesday evening, a railway official said.

A few outstation trains and several local train services were hit due to the signal problem between Vasai and Virar stations around 4.35 pm, he said.

"The train services between Vasai and Virar stations were affected because of signal failure on the DOWN slow and fast lines," a spokesperson of the Western Railways said.

Work is underway to rectify the issue, another official said.

According to commuters, no trains were going towards Virar from Vasai, which caused overcrowding at railway stations during evening peak hours.

Western Railway operates around 1,400 suburban services daily between Churchgate and Dahanu stations, and more than 30 lakh commuters travel on its suburban trains daily.