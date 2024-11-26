Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Streets are new matrimonial sites: Mumbai woman stands near iconic landmarks holding placard seeking groom (viral video)

A video circulating on social media shows the 29-year-old standing with a placard in hand that details her age, height preferences, and other personal information.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 09:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 09:09 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us