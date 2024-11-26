Streets are new matrimonial sites: Mumbai woman stands near iconic landmarks holding placard seeking groom (viral video)

<p>The wedding season is on and social media is filled with pictures of people getting married leaving several unmarried people suffering from a major FOMO. </p><p>While scrolling through social media photos of friends and acquaintances getting married might leave many eager to tie the knot, a Mumbai woman took matters into her own hands as she stood with a placard displaying all her details at iconic landmarks in the city, like Taj Hotel, Marine Drive and the Gateway of India.</p>.Viral video: An ‘engineer’ now begs for a living on the streets of Bengaluru .<p>A video circulating on social media shows the 29-year-old standing with a placard in hand that details her age, height preferences, and other personal information. </p>.<p>The video titled “Lagnacha (marriage) Biodata" shared by Sayali Sawant on Instagram shows people evidently surprised by her unique way of looking for a groom. </p><p>Some passersby even wished her luck, while a few men joined her as they declared: "Mulga Ready Ahe Amcha"(our boy is ready). </p><p>Shared a week back, the video has 823K views and 130 comments as users lauded her guts to stand on the crowded streets of Mumbai looking for a life partner. </p>