Streets, footpaths cleared for PM and VVIPs, why not for everyone: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday said when streets and footpaths are cleared for the prime minister and other VVIPs for one day, why can't it be done on a daily basis for everyone else too.

Having a clear footpath and a safe place to walk was every person's fundamental right and the state authorities were obligated to provide the same, a division bench of Justices M S Sonak and Kamal Khata.

The state cannot perpetually just wonder what can be done to work out the problem of unauthorised hawkers encroaching upon footpaths in the city and has to now do something drastically, the bench said.