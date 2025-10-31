<p>Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-raut">Sanjay Raut</a> on Friday said he has developed serious health issues and is undergoing treatment and has been advised not to mingle with people.</p><p>Raut, in a post on X, also expressed hope that he will be in good health by next year.</p>.Sanjay Raut bats for Opposition unity ahead of civic polls, asks Congress Marathi leadership to help 'save' Mumbai.<p>"You have all loved and trusted me. But I have developed serious health issues and am undergoing treatment. I will come out of this. As per medical advice, I have been asked not to step out or mingle in public," he wrote, without elaborating further.</p>.<p>A bitter critic of the ruling BJP and a vocal voice of the Opposition in Maharashtra, the Rajya Sabha MP is known for his daily media interactions.</p><p>Raut was expected to take part in the Opposition parties' protest against the Election Commission on November 1.</p>