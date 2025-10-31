Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Suffering from serious health issues, advised not to mingle with people: Sanjay Raut

Raut, in a post on X, also expressed hope that he will be in good health by next year.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 10:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 10:48 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSanjay Raut

Follow us on :

Follow Us